38,083 Shares in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) Purchased by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 38,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,000. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Insteel Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Insteel Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,827,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Insteel Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Insteel Industries by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 28,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Insteel Industries by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 18,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Insteel Industries by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 42,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIN opened at $38.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $741.81 million, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.48. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $46.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.17.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.26. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 11.28%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.53%.

In other Insteel Industries news, VP Scot R. Jafroodi sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $135,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its products include PC strand and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). The PC strand products refers to seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures, which may be either pretensioned or posttensioned, providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings and other concrete structures.

