3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $248.75

3i Infrastructure plc (LON:3IN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 248.75 ($3.36) and last traded at GBX 248.75 ($3.36), with a volume of 416120 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 351.50 ($4.74).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.72) target price on shares of 3i Infrastructure in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Get 3i Infrastructure alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £3.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.43. The company has a current ratio of 19.95, a quick ratio of 19.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 349.36.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th were given a dividend of GBX 5.23 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 25th. This is an increase from 3i Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $4.90. 3i Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 0.24%.

3i Infrastructure Company Profile (LON:3IN)

3i Infrastructure plc is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments. The firm invests in early stage assets, mature assets, middle markets, mid venture, acquisitions, and projects and privatizations undergoing a period of operational ramp-up. It may invest in junior or mezzanine debt in infrastructure businesses or assets.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.