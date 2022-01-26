3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target Cut to $195.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $198.00 to $195.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.78% from the stock’s previous close.

MMM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho started coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on 3M from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their target price on 3M from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered 3M from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $199.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.57.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $174.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,740,020. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. 3M has a 52 week low of $168.01 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The company has a market capitalization of $100.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.29. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scott Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $482,000. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 29,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

