3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target Lowered to $190.00 at Argus

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Argus from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Argus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 9.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MMM. Langenberg & Company raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on 3M from $201.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered 3M from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $199.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on 3M in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on 3M from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.79.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $173.75 on Wednesday. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $168.01 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The firm has a market cap of $100.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.29. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in 3M in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in 3M by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

