$4.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) will report sales of $4.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Fiserv’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.98 billion and the highest is $4.09 billion. Fiserv reported sales of $3.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full-year sales of $15.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.35 billion to $15.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $16.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.29 billion to $16.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fiserv.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

FISV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Edward Jones upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fiserv from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.32.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 60,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $6,010,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $193,728.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and have sold 148,965 shares worth $15,237,813. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $101.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $92.06 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The firm has a market cap of $66.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.35, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.84.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

