$4.03 Million in Sales Expected for ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) will report $4.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10 million. ChemoCentryx reported sales of $4.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full year sales of $33.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.00 million to $41.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $103.42 million, with estimates ranging from $52.56 million to $147.64 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ChemoCentryx.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.13. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 34.78% and a negative net margin of 353.41%. The business had revenue of $17.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on ChemoCentryx from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $31.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded ChemoCentryx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ChemoCentryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.

In related news, Director James L. Tyree sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $1,313,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCXI. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 667.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the 3rd quarter worth $423,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 288.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 6,528 shares during the last quarter. 70.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCXI stock opened at $25.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.77. ChemoCentryx has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $70.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

