$40.78 Million in Sales Expected for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) to announce $40.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $70.00 million. Denali Therapeutics reported sales of $316.82 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 87.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $74.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $41.10 million to $106.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $84.57 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $157.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Denali Therapeutics.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $5.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.28 million. Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 8.38%. Denali Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DNLI. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $422,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $87,981.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,900,471 over the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 99.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 117,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,180,000 after purchasing an additional 58,249 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,036,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,906,000 after purchasing an additional 471,589 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 32.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 347,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,248,000 after acquiring an additional 86,005 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $33.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.15. Denali Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $83.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 240.95 and a beta of 1.75.

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

