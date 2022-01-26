$44.16 Million in Sales Expected for ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) This Quarter

Analysts predict that ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) will post $44.16 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $44.10 million to $44.21 million. ChannelAdvisor posted sales of $40.31 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full-year sales of $166.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $166.40 million to $166.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $182.29 million, with estimates ranging from $181.50 million to $183.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ChannelAdvisor.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $41.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.54 million. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 5,414 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $136,649.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECOM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 604.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,275,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,261,000 after purchasing an additional 161,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ECOM opened at $20.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $619.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.98. ChannelAdvisor has a twelve month low of $19.54 and a twelve month high of $29.42.

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

