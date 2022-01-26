4,416 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Acquired by Green Harvest Asset Management LLC

Green Harvest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

RYT traded down $8.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $281.39. 114,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,933. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $247.33 and a 12-month high of $327.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.17.

