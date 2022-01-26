$448.76 Million in Sales Expected for Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) will post $448.76 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $448.42 million and the highest estimate coming in at $449.10 million. Quaker Chemical reported sales of $385.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full year sales of $1.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Quaker Chemical.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $449.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

KWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

In other news, SVP L Wilbert Platzer sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.27, for a total transaction of $181,218.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Shannon sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total transaction of $166,488.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,101 shares of company stock valued at $1,106,513 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,171 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KWR opened at $206.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $230.50 and a 200-day moving average of $241.41. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Quaker Chemical has a 1-year low of $198.15 and a 1-year high of $301.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th will be given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 19.58%.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

