$45.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) will announce $45.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $44.30 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $45.88 billion. Cardinal Health posted sales of $41.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full-year sales of $177.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $177.26 billion to $178.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $187.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $185.78 billion to $187.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cardinal Health.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 89.90%. The company had revenue of $43.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CAH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Cardinal Health from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 432.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 903.6% during the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CAH opened at $50.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.98. Cardinal Health has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $62.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.13 and its 200 day moving average is $51.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 50.65%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

