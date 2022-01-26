$464.04 Million in Sales Expected for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) to report sales of $464.04 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $458.10 million to $474.00 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities reported sales of $423.66 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full-year sales of $1.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.97). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 24.83%. The firm had revenue of $452.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $211.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.25.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $1,026,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.49, for a total value of $50,405.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,113 shares of company stock valued at $4,742,402. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,448,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,107,048,000 after acquiring an additional 71,358 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,789,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,201,601,000 after buying an additional 415,477 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,849,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,153,524,000 after purchasing an additional 370,933 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,579,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,108,176,000 after purchasing an additional 74,252 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 66.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,114,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $199.19 on Wednesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $129.83 and a 1 year high of $231.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $214.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.62%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

