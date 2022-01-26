$48.30 Million in Sales Expected for Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) will announce sales of $48.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $67.10 million. Vertex Energy reported sales of $40.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full year sales of $219.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $181.75 million to $256.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vertex Energy.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.08). Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $28.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.00 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VTNR shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Vertex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of Vertex Energy stock opened at $3.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.64. The firm has a market cap of $241.13 million, a PE ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 1.73. Vertex Energy has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $14.32.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTNR. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vertex Energy by 8,100.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 202,503 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertex Energy by 8,368.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,312,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,015 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

