4D pharma (NASDAQ:LBPS) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of 4D pharma plc (NASDAQ:LBPS) were up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.04 and last traded at $4.00. Approximately 15,377 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 11,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.22. The stock has a market cap of $65.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBPS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in 4D pharma by 176.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 4D pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in 4D pharma in the 1st quarter worth $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

4D pharma plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and production of live biotherapeutic products. The company develops therapeutic candidates, such as MRx0518; MRx-4DP000 for the treatment of asthma and COVID-19; MRx0029 the treatment of central nervous system disorders; Blautix for irritable bowel syndrome; and Thetanix for pediatric crohn's disease.

