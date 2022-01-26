50,165 Shares in European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Bought by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,000. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.08% of European Wax Center at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,356,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,185,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,632,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,495,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. 48.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EWCZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of European Wax Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

In related news, Director Atlantic Genpar (Ew) General sold 3,297,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $86,570,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

Shares of EWCZ stock opened at $23.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.01. European Wax Center Inc has a one year low of $18.55 and a one year high of $34.67.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $49.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that European Wax Center Inc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About European Wax Center

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

