50,915 Shares in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Purchased by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,915 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Callon Petroleum as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beck Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 148,606 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $8,573,000 after acquiring an additional 9,474 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,285,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,780,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPE opened at $53.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.56. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $65.45.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $552.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.44 million. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 40.51% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CPE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Callon Petroleum from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Callon Petroleum from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Callon Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Callon Petroleum from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.33.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $51,252.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bpp Energy Partners Llc sold 193,605 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total value of $10,719,908.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,005 shares of company stock valued at $10,842,213 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

