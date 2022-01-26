52,455 Shares in SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Bought by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 52,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SEMR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SEMrush by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in SEMrush in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SEMrush by 803.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 903,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,794,000 after purchasing an additional 803,309 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SEMrush in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,926,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in SEMrush in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,360,000. 9.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SEMR. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of SEMrush from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of SEMrush from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of SEMrush from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEMrush presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.56.

Shares of SEMrush stock opened at $16.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.15. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $32.48.

In other SEMrush news, insider Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $123,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Dmitry Melnikov sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $364,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 704,106 shares of company stock worth $14,953,580.

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

