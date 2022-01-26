53,959 Shares in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Bought by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 53,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of C3.ai at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in C3.ai in the 2nd quarter valued at $521,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 115.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 40,129 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in C3.ai in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,128,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 8,679 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AI opened at $23.97 on Wednesday. C3.ai, Inc. has a one year low of $22.56 and a one year high of $176.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.37 and a 200-day moving average of $42.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.12.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $58.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.95 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Barter sold 14,844 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $687,128.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 23,138 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $1,005,114.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 52.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AI shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $45.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of C3.ai from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

