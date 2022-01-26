54,638 Shares in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 54,638 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 101.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 331,347 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,239,000 after buying an additional 166,547 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $16,916,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 762.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 115,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 102,082 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 7.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 127.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 42,532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

VNOM opened at $26.49 on Wednesday. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $27.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.75 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.02 and a 200-day moving average of $21.18.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.18 million. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. Viper Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,169.14%.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $37,320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $58,336.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VNOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.86.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

