55,383 Shares in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Bought by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 55,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,000. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.14% of Fulcrum Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FULC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,030,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,290,000 after purchasing an additional 733,428 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $4,302,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $3,082,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $2,238,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $5,276,000. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FULC stock opened at $12.49 on Wednesday. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $33.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.36.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.07. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.21% and a negative net margin of 409.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.57.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

