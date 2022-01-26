$6.12 Billion in Sales Expected for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) will announce $6.12 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.26 billion and the lowest is $6.03 billion. Schlumberger posted sales of $5.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full year sales of $26.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.04 billion to $26.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $29.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.79 billion to $30.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Schlumberger.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SLB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stephens upped their target price on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen upped their target price on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Schlumberger from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.79.

In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $399,950.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLB. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $38.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $54.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.70. Schlumberger has a fifty-two week low of $21.23 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

