60,861 Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Purchased by Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP

Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 60,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,795,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 4.0% of Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 225.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 78.4% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

TSM stock traded up $2.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.35. The company had a trading volume of 132,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,875,781. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.84. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $107.58 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The stock has a market cap of $650.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.3911 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.88.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

