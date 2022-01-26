$63.56 Million in Sales Expected for Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) to post sales of $63.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Vocera Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $62.60 million and the highest is $64.26 million. Vocera Communications reported sales of $56.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will report full-year sales of $231.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $231.00 million to $232.67 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $264.10 million, with estimates ranging from $258.00 million to $270.22 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vocera Communications.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $63.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.54 million. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

VCRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Vocera Communications from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink raised Vocera Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $79.25 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Vocera Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.15.

Shares of NYSE:VCRA opened at $78.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -328.19 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.14. Vocera Communications has a 12 month low of $31.93 and a 12 month high of $79.43.

In other Vocera Communications news, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total transaction of $42,542.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.10, for a total value of $316,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,784 shares of company stock valued at $2,484,785 in the last three months. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,883 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,998,000 after buying an additional 29,547 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 389,236 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,511,000 after purchasing an additional 14,139 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 641,383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,560,000 after purchasing an additional 145,361 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 188.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 249,209 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,226,000 after purchasing an additional 162,704 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,136,000.

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

