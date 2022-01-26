$631.01 Million in Sales Expected for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) to post sales of $631.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $627.94 million and the highest is $635.50 million. Pure Storage posted sales of $502.72 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full year sales of $2.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pure Storage.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $562.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.66 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 10.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%. Pure Storage’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PSTG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Europe raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.37.

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $24.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of -33.23 and a beta of 1.35. Pure Storage has a 1-year low of $16.79 and a 1-year high of $35.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.25.

In related news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $867,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Tomb sold 29,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $921,830.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 178.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 374.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 177.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

