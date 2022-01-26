63,760 Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Acquired by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 63,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,243,000. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.7% of WealthShield Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. WealthShield Partners LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,299,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,137,000 after buying an additional 658,880 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,961,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,409,000 after purchasing an additional 27,861 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,912,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,107,000 after acquiring an additional 55,160 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,761,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,407,000 after acquiring an additional 90,797 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,847,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGV traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.56. 649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,107. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $85.69 and a 1 year high of $109.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.97.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

