660,854 Shares in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Purchased by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 660,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,430,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,557 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 126.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 15,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000.

In other Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II news, CEO George R. Aylward bought 10,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $50,044.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:NCZ opened at $4.54 on Wednesday. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $5.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.02.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II operates as a closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income. It invests in a diversified portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

