66,165 Shares in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 66,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,000. Barclays PLC owned 0.22% of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 715.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000.

Shares of EAGG opened at $53.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.17. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.63 and a 52 week high of $56.28.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.