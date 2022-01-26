$67.98 Million in Sales Expected for Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) to post $67.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $68.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $67.40 million. Information Services Group reported sales of $66.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full year sales of $276.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $275.66 million to $276.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $292.66 million, with estimates ranging from $288.30 million to $297.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Information Services Group.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $71.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.89 million. Information Services Group had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 17.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other Information Services Group news, Director Neil G. Budnick sold 41,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total transaction of $383,141.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in III. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Information Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $709,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Information Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Information Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $818,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Information Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in Information Services Group by 335.6% during the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 423,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 326,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ III opened at $6.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.68 million, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.69. Information Services Group has a 52-week low of $3.38 and a 52-week high of $9.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Information Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

