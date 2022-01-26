$73.63 Million in Sales Expected for Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) to announce sales of $73.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $145.90 million and the lowest is $3.00 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $89.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.53 million to $161.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $45.57 million, with estimates ranging from $24.50 million to $68.83 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mirum Pharmaceuticals.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.86) EPS.

MIRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mirum Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Peetz bought 7,000 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 8,450 shares of company stock valued at $121,305. Corporate insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $514,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $473,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 276.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $854,000. 78.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MIRM stock opened at $17.72 on Wednesday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $12.82 and a 12 month high of $22.14. The firm has a market cap of $542.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.51 and a 200-day moving average of $16.03.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.