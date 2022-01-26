$734.44 Million in Sales Expected for Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) to post sales of $734.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Endo International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $719.30 million and the highest is $751.92 million. Endo International posted sales of $760.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endo International will report full-year sales of $2.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $2.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Endo International.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $772.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.94 million. Endo International had a net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 108.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Endo International from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Endo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.57.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Endo International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Endo International by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 13,663 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Endo International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Endo International in the 3rd quarter valued at $407,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Endo International by 340.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 113,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 87,727 shares during the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ENDP opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.10. Endo International has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $10.89. The company has a market capitalization of $743.07 million, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.08.

About Endo International

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings History and Estimates for Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP)

