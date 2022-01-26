$750.20 Million in Sales Expected for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) will announce $750.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $755.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $744.80 million. Vista Outdoor reported sales of $574.68 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full year sales of $2.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $2.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vista Outdoor.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.63. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 47.33%. The firm had revenue of $778.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis.

VSTO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Aegis lifted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.56.

In related news, Director Mark A. Gottfredson purchased 5,000 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.20 per share, for a total transaction of $221,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $871,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $310,294. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSTO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 317.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 26,306 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 14,521 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,096,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VSTO opened at $38.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.38. Vista Outdoor has a 52 week low of $27.02 and a 52 week high of $52.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.09 and a 200 day moving average of $42.22.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

Featured Story: Institutional Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vista Outdoor (VSTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.