$757.52 Million in Sales Expected for Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) will report $757.52 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Brookfield Renewable Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $589.61 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners reported sales of $952.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners will report full-year sales of $2.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $4.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $4.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Brookfield Renewable Partners.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $966.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.78 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BEP shares. TD Securities raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet cut Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday. National Bankshares raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Brookfield Renewable Partners to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.38.

Shares of BEP opened at $31.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.59 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52-week low of $30.93 and a 52-week high of $48.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.304 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is currently -152.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BEP. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,984,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.69% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.