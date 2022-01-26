$76.67 Million in Sales Expected for Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) to announce $76.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $77.88 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $76.06 million. Fiverr International posted sales of $55.89 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full-year sales of $294.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $293.97 million to $295.78 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $373.95 million, with estimates ranging from $368.00 million to $380.11 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fiverr International.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $74.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.90 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 19.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FVRR. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Fiverr International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Fiverr International from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Fiverr International in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price target on Fiverr International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Fiverr International from $170.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiverr International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.60.

Fiverr International stock opened at $77.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.22 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.24. Fiverr International has a 12 month low of $71.00 and a 12 month high of $336.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FVRR. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Fiverr International by 653.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 269,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,170,000 after acquiring an additional 233,439 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fiverr International by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 756,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,039,000 after acquiring an additional 212,015 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A. raised its holdings in Fiverr International by 152.7% during the third quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 31,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after acquiring an additional 19,087 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP raised its holdings in Fiverr International by 329.4% during the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 21,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after acquiring an additional 16,625 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Fiverr International by 140.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,427,000 after acquiring an additional 15,473 shares during the period. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

