83,100 Shares in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Purchased by Crestline Management LP

Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 83,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,593,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,567,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,830,000 after acquiring an additional 657,514 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 6.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,363,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,850 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 18.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,672,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,320 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 7.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,281,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,946,000 after acquiring an additional 651,534 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 111.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,832,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128,234 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $65,827.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

HWM traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.90. The stock had a trading volume of 8,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,876,197. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.33. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.91 and a twelve month high of $36.03. The company has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 49.58 and a beta of 1.85.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 12.31%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

