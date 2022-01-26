86,572 Shares in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Acquired by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 86,572 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,000. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.20% of Mitek Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MITK. Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 818,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,757,000 after acquiring an additional 400,928 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,921,000. Stadium Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 142.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 394,092 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,590,000 after acquiring an additional 231,517 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mitek Systems by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 488,454 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,407,000 after buying an additional 222,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mitek Systems by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,224,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,644,000 after buying an additional 166,825 shares in the last quarter. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MITK opened at $15.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.75. The company has a market cap of $681.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.37 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a current ratio of 5.20. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.52 and a fifty-two week high of $23.29.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $33.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.23 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MITK has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.10.

In related news, insider Jason Gray sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $46,286.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 2,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $43,999.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,587 shares of company stock valued at $769,505. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

