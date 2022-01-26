89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($1.48) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for 89bio in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.48) for the quarter. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for 89bio’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.47) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.28) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.34) EPS.

Get 89bio alerts:

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.35).

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ETNB. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of 89bio from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of 89bio in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of 89bio in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 89bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.88.

Shares of ETNB stock opened at $8.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.42 and a current ratio of 8.42. The firm has a market cap of $168.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.00. 89bio has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $28.28.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in 89bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in 89bio by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in 89bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $483,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in 89bio by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in 89bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

In other 89bio news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $80,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.