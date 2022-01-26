8X8 (EGHT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect 8X8 to post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. 8X8 has set its Q3 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $151.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.48 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 87.26% and a negative net margin of 29.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect 8X8 to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EGHT opened at $15.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.05. 8X8 has a one year low of $15.09 and a one year high of $38.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

In other news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $33,760.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO David Sipes sold 78,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $1,366,648.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 98,504 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,784 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 8X8 stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,314 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EGHT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on 8X8 from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on 8X8 from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their price objective on 8X8 from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on 8X8 from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.70.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

