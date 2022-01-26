99,870 Shares in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 99,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,776,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.20% of Adtalem Global Education as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 41.4% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 11.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATGE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

ATGE opened at $30.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -435.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.94 and its 200-day moving average is $34.26. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.66 and a 52-week high of $43.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $348.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.65 million. Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael W. Malafronte purchased 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.99 per share, for a total transaction of $709,285.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen W. Beard purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.84 per share, with a total value of $32,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 22,550 shares of company stock valued at $743,578. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

