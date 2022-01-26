A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $39.58

A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$39.58 and traded as low as C$37.00. A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at C$37.98, with a volume of 23,183 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of C$553.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$39.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$38.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.34.

A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund Company Profile (TSE:AW.UN)

A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund, a limited purpose trust, holds investment in A&W Trade Marks Inc, which through its ownership interest in A&W Trade Marks Limited Partnership owns the A&W trade-marks used in the A&W quick service restaurant business in Canada. A&W Trade Marks Inc licenses A&W trade-marks to A&W Food Services of Canada Inc As of February 05, 2019, the company had 934 A&W restaurants.

