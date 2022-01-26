Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) Given a €28.30 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) has been assigned a €28.30 ($32.16) price target by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 1.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €32.30 ($36.70) price objective on Aareal Bank in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($30.68) price objective on Aareal Bank in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($32.95) price objective on Aareal Bank in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €27.12 ($30.82).

Shares of ARL stock traded up €0.08 ($0.09) on Wednesday, hitting €27.86 ($31.66). The stock had a trading volume of 128,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -34.02. Aareal Bank has a 1 year low of €17.86 ($20.30) and a 1 year high of €29.90 ($33.98). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €28.64 and its 200-day moving average price is €25.32.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

