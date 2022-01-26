AAX Token Price Tops $0.59 on Top Exchanges (AAB)

AAX Token (CURRENCY:AAB) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 26th. Over the last week, AAX Token has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar. AAX Token has a market cap of $4.44 million and approximately $694,067.00 worth of AAX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AAX Token coin can currently be bought for $0.59 or 0.00001559 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004575 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00042468 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006366 BTC.

AAX Token Profile

AAX Token (CRYPTO:AAB) is a coin. AAX Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,005 coins. AAX Token’s official Twitter account is @AAXExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . AAX Token’s official message board is medium.com/aaxexchange . The Reddit community for AAX Token is https://reddit.com/r/AAXExchange . The official website for AAX Token is aab.aax.com/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in November 2019, AAX is the world's first cryptocurrency exchange to be powered by LSEG Technology's Millennium Exchange – the same matching engine that powers London Stock Exchange. It is also the first of its kind to have joined the London Stock Exchange Group's (LSEG) Partner Platform. More than a token, AAB is an integral part of AAX, providing special benefits to users, and a means to be part of the growth of the exchange. It is built to serve as a bridge between digital and traditional assets, retail and professional traders, takers and market makers, the exchange and its partners, and it will be deeply integrated with AAX’s upcoming product expansion. “

Buying and Selling AAX Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AAX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AAX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AAX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

