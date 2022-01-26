Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories updated its Q1 guidance to at least $1.50 EPS and its FY22 guidance to at least $4.70 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.23. 490,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,257,256. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $105.36 and a twelve month high of $142.60.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.65%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $596,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 67,177 shares of company stock valued at $9,173,208 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,311,209,000 after buying an additional 1,233,152 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Camden National Bank increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.23.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

See Also: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.