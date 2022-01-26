Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Position Cut by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,042,910 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 144,091 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.29% of Abbott Laboratories worth $595,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $119.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $212.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.45. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $105.36 and a 52 week high of $142.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.23.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $1,308,658.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,957,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,177 shares of company stock worth $9,173,208 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

