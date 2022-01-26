Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were down 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $119.10 and last traded at $120.64. Approximately 134,413 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 7,257,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.27.

Several analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price target on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.23.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.45. The company has a market cap of $213.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.65%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $596,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $427,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,177 shares of company stock valued at $9,173,208. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,437,355 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,054,988,000 after acquiring an additional 454,618 shares during the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 122,020 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $14,146,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,308,336 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $267,605,000 after buying an additional 9,523 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 110,726 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $13,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 34,042 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

