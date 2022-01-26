Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.51

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.51 and last traded at $3.65, with a volume of 768141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.63.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.04%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,170,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 321,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 20.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

