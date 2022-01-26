Accell Group (OTCMKTS:ACGPF) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of Accell Group (OTCMKTS:ACGPF) traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $65.05 and last traded at $65.05. 275 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.30.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.96.

Accell Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ACGPF)

Accell Group NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, production, marketing, and sale of bicycles. It operates through the following segments: Bikes, Parts, and Corporate. Its brands include Batavus, Sparta, Winora, Tunturi, and Raleigh. The company was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Heerenveen, the Netherlands.

