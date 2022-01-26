Access Intelligence (LON:ACC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Access Intelligence Plc (LON:ACC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 114 ($1.54). Access Intelligence shares last traded at GBX 114 ($1.54), with a volume of 55,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of £145.46 million and a PE ratio of -15.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 141.93.

Get Access Intelligence alerts:

In related news, insider Mark Fautley bought 8,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 115 ($1.55) per share, for a total transaction of £9,947.50 ($13,420.80).

Access Intelligence Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service products to blue-chip enterprises, communications agencies, public sector bodies, and not-for-profit organizations in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Vuelio branded software offers communications services combining media, political, and social media insights with monitoring and analysis tools for public relations, public affairs, stakeholder engagement, and influencer marketing.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Access Intelligence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Access Intelligence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.