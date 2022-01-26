Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $16.58

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.58 and last traded at $16.69, with a volume of 1041892 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.59.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Accolade from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Accolade from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. decreased their price target on Accolade from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Accolade from $56.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Accolade from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accolade presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.73.

Get Accolade alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.39 and a 200 day moving average of $36.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.99. The business had revenue of $83.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.89 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 20.66% and a negative net margin of 33.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 117.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACCD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accolade in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Accolade in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Accolade by 91.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Accolade during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Accolade by 27.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Accolade Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.