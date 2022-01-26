Accord Financial (TSE:ACD) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.46

Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.46 and traded as low as C$8.15. Accord Financial shares last traded at C$8.25, with a volume of 804 shares.

The company has a market cap of C$70.61 million and a PE ratio of 7.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.46 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 344.94, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Accord Financial (TSE:ACD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$16.12 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Accord Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.32%.

Accord Financial Company Profile (TSE:ACD)

Accord Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides asset-based financial services to industrial and commercial enterprises primarily in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the asset-based lending, which entails financing or purchasing receivables on a recourse basis, as well as financing other tangible assets, such as inventory and equipment; and provision of lease and equipment, working capital, and film and media production financing, as well as credit guarantees and collection services.

