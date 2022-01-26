Accrol Group (LON:ACRL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $19.20

Shares of Accrol Group Holdings plc (LON:ACRL) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 19.20 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 19.50 ($0.26), with a volume of 678769 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20 ($0.27).

Separately, Liberum Capital lowered their price target on Accrol Group from GBX 95 ($1.28) to GBX 80 ($1.08) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 32.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 41.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £62.18 million and a P/E ratio of -18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.98, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Accrol Group Holdings plc engages in the soft tissue paper converting business in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company manufactures and sells private label toilet rolls, kitchen towels, and facial tissues. It serves discounters and grocery retailers. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Blackburn, the United Kingdom.

